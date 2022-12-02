Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 41,722 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,722 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.4% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Insider Activity

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total transaction of $321,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,905,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $10,254,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,919,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total transaction of $321,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,905,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,167 shares of company stock valued at $37,563,224 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $271.78 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $275.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.