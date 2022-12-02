Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 166,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Allegion worth $48,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 8.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Allegion by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,007,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,364,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 64,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $114.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.76.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.