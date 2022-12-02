Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $6.23 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,034 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.06% of Equitable worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth $8,003,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 151.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 26,879 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth $2,041,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Equitable by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,628,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,515,000 after buying an additional 196,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equitable Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $901,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,080,975.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 97,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,851. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.