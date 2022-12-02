Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 412,900 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.50% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $48,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REXR. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 272,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $33,691,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,759,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on REXR. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

