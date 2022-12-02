Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,915,700 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,915,700 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,310,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 57.91.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive Price Performance
Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 31.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of 19.25 and a 52 week high of 123.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is 32.08.
About Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.
