Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,915,700 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,915,700 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 57.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 31.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of 19.25 and a 52 week high of 123.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is 32.08.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

