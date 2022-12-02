Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 392,100 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,349,108 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.76% of U.S. Silica worth $49,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,271 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,239 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in U.S. Silica by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

U.S. Silica Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $518,092.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,844.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLCA opened at $12.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $974.39 million, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

