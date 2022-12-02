Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $57.68 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,246,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,070,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $57,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 239,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,083,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 403,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,739.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 483,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 457,147 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.9% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -98.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

