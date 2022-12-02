Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Biogen by 16.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Biogen by 9.4% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 6.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $301.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.20. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

