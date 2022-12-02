STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of STOR opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $34.99.

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STOR. Stifel Nicolaus cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

STORE Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.