Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 5,377 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Yum China by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,931,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,276,000 after purchasing an additional 203,441 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Yum China by 5.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,674,000 after acquiring an additional 955,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Yum China by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after acquiring an additional 282,974 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in Yum China by 1.0% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,031,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,042,000 after acquiring an additional 93,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,375,000 after buying an additional 166,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum China news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $165,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $456,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum China Price Performance

YUMC stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

