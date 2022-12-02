Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,380 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,334 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,654,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,811 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,423,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 525.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,168,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,960,000 after acquiring an additional 981,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFG. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE CFG opened at $41.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

