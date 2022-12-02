Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,837,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,158,000 after purchasing an additional 85,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,173,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,559,000 after buying an additional 155,618 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 31.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after buying an additional 766,974 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Pentair by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,954,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,209,000 after acquiring an additional 286,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.67. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

