Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 82.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.1% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DFS opened at $106.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $130.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.41.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens upped their price target on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.14.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

