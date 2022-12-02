Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,113,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 25.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 342,065 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after purchasing an additional 70,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $144.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.12. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

