First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Position Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average is $49.43. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Barclays cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

