American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Five Below worth $10,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Five Below by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

FIVE stock opened at $187.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

