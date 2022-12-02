Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Cut by Natixis

Natixis lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,180 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.76.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Shares of EW stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.44.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,070. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

