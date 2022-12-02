American International Group Inc. Has $10.47 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,491 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 54,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 33,957 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $651,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.1 %

Fastenal stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,440 shares of company stock worth $606,870 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

