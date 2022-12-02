American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,096 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Texas Roadhouse worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 1.0 %

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $100.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.10. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $101.75.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

