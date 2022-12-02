American International Group Inc. Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PH opened at $297.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.07. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. Mizuho boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

