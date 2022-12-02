Natixis Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Natixis cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 157,385 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,746.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut their price target on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $46.22 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

