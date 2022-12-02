STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 73,204 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in STERIS were worth $38,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $192.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.54. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently -1,708.94%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

