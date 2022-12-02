Natixis Sells 234,800 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Natixis reduced its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 234,800 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.09% of Teladoc Health worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 962.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

TDOC opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.94. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $102.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,145 shares of company stock worth $141,461 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.32.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Stories

