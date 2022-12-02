Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.78). The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $124.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of -161.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $242.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $2,005,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,563 shares in the company, valued at $52,689,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

