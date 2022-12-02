FY2023 EPS Estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Lifted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CrowdStrike in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.76). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.97.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $124.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of -161.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,654,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after buying an additional 1,597,116 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after buying an additional 693,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,722,000 after acquiring an additional 65,999 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

