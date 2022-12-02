Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a report released on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Five Below Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five Below from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Shares of FIVE opened at $187.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.09. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

