Research Analysts Set Expectations for Genasys Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Genasys in a report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Genasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Genasys from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Genasys from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Genasys Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $2.83 on Friday. Genasys has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.59 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the second quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Mak Capital One LLC bought a new stake in Genasys during the first quarter worth about $1,320,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genasys by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

