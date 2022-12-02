Northland Capmk Comments on NetApp, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for NetApp in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now anticipates that the data storage provider will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for NetApp’s current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NetApp in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $68.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. NetApp has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.88.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in NetApp by 28.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of NetApp by 23.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in NetApp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.