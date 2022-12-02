NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NetApp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the data storage provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NetApp’s current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Shares of NTAP opened at $68.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. NetApp has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 12.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in NetApp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NetApp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

