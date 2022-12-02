Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,690,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 33,880 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.03% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $147,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 583.7% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,435,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,317 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9,486.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,782 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 58.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,728 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,587,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXTA. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.