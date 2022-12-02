Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$151.00 Price Target at Barclays

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lifted by Barclays from C$140.00 to C$151.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RY. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$145.42.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY opened at C$134.67 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$116.75 and a one year high of C$149.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$186.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$126.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$126.53.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.21, for a total transaction of C$510,585.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$735,328.97. Insiders have sold a total of 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,529 in the last quarter.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

