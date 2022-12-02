Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,713,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,886 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.11% of Webster Financial worth $156,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,278 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $185,173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

