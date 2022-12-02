Fmr LLC Buys 541,698 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 541,698 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.95% of Synovus Financial worth $154,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 957.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNV. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.79. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

