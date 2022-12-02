Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,872 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $90.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.