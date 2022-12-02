Fmr LLC Acquires 1,567,468 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,548,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567,468 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 8.67% of GrafTech International worth $159,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in GrafTech International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 847,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 80,774 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $1,882,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at $128,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE EAF opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About GrafTech International

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.