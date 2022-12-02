Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,143,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 781,801 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.98% of Curtiss-Wright worth $150,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,762,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 9,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth $472,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

NYSE:CW opened at $178.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.11. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $124.31 and a twelve month high of $180.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

