LPL Financial LLC Sells 63,323 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,323 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.45% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $25,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $256,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 22,039 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 432,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,722,000 after acquiring an additional 131,346 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $46.73 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $50.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.94.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

