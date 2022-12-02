PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 942,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $25,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in PPL by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.80. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim cut their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

