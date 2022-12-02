LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,628 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $25,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 16,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $47.81 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

