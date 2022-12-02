LPL Financial LLC Acquires 64,471 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,471 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $26,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NULG stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21.

