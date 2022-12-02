LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 30,446 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $26,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,574,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,981 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,893 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after buying an additional 502,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $251.61 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.01.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

