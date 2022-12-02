Commerce Bank Trims Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 555.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 540.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter worth $41,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

Shares of CF stock opened at $103.64 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

