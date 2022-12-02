LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 297,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,795 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $26,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 983.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 24,509 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at $821,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

ONEY opened at $99.00 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $105.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.07.

