Commerce Bank Increases Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lear were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 35.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lear by 25.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 43.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $167,739.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $167,739.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,177 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear Stock Performance

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear stock opened at $140.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $195.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.54.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

