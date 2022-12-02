LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $26,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 4.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 109,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in Dollar General by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 229,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,252,000 after acquiring an additional 107,835 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,418,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Dollar General by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DG opened at $236.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.22 and a 200 day moving average of $242.54. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Several analysts have commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.77.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

