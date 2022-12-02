Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 188.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $258.83 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $348.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 89.99%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

