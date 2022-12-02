Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Position Raised by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Generac by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Generac by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Generac by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Generac by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.73.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $103.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $417.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.33.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

