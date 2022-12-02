Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBB. UBS Group upped their price target on Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.33.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.7 %

HUBB opened at $252.33 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $261.58. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 43.58%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.