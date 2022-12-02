Commerce Bank Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $126.92 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $132.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.37.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

