VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Stake Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.08% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $26,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 112.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Main Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 56,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $302.80 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $171.30 and a 1 year high of $322.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.48.

